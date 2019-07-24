Christine Ann Cole (1950 - 2019)
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Obituary
Christine Ann Cole, 69, of Prosperity, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, in her home.

She was born March 28, 1950, a daughter of the late Samuel and Estella Haggerty Isenberg.

A graduate of Trinity High School, she had worked as a candy maker for Sarris Candies.

Christine enjoyed playing cards, dancing, and especially spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are two daughters, Stacey Cole and Shelly Cole, both of Washington; three brothers, George, David and Howard; eight sisters, Audrey, Theresa, Dolly, Eileen, Linda, Becky, Bonnie and Sally; a grandson, Jonathan; her longtime companion, Thomas Moore; her former husband, Carl Cole; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are four brothers, Charlie, Samuel, Billy and John; and two sisters, Rosella and Dorothy.

Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m., the time of services, Thursday, July 25, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on July 24, 2019
