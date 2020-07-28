1/
Christine M. Paul
Christine M. Paul, 45, of Finleyville, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in her home that she shared with her long-time boyfriend, Stan Lucas. Born August 29, 1974, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Robert A. and JoAnn M. Lewis Paul.

A homemaker, excellent cook and Methodist by faith, Christy was a 1992 graduate of Ringgold High School. She had a big heart and would do anything to help someone in need.

Surviving are two daughters, Alayna (Tim Corbin) and Mia (Phil "Chili" Racioppi; a brother, Robert W. Paul (Melanie Fitzgibbon) of Finleyville; a sister, April Paul of Houston; her closest friend, Bonnie Nash of New Eagle; and her cat, Mutchka.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was a brother, Jeffrey J. Paul.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, in the Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767.

Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Marra Funeral Home
216 Chess St
Monongahela, PA 15063
(724) 258-6767
