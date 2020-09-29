Christine P. Sherge, 85, of Midway, died Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the Evergreen Nursing Home, Washington.

She was born December 25, 1934, in McDonald, a daughter of the late Stanley and Jennie Klimas Wasik.

Mrs. Sherge was formerly employed by Service Merchandise. She enjoyed life to the fullest, traveling to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. She also enjoyed flowers, gardening, bowling and fishing at Tionesta. She was truly loved by her soulmate, Donald, and will be sadly missed by him and her family.

Surviving are her husband, Donald Sherge of Washington; children Donald Stone of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Debra Stone of Valley Grove, W.Va., and Dennis Stone of Utica, Ohio; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister Helen Buydash of Midway.

Along with her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her siblings, Julia Ceyrolles, Virginia Krek, Chester Wasik, Stephen Wasik, Stella Teyssier and Rose Louise Wasik.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation. Interment will be held at the convenience of her family.

All arrangements are entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway.