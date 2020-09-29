1/
Christine P. Sherge
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Christine P. Sherge, 85, of Midway, died Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the Evergreen Nursing Home, Washington.

She was born December 25, 1934, in McDonald, a daughter of the late Stanley and Jennie Klimas Wasik.

Mrs. Sherge was formerly employed by Service Merchandise. She enjoyed life to the fullest, traveling to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. She also enjoyed flowers, gardening, bowling and fishing at Tionesta. She was truly loved by her soulmate, Donald, and will be sadly missed by him and her family.

Surviving are her husband, Donald Sherge of Washington; children Donald Stone of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Debra Stone of Valley Grove, W.Va., and Dennis Stone of Utica, Ohio; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister Helen Buydash of Midway.

Along with her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her siblings, Julia Ceyrolles, Virginia Krek, Chester Wasik, Stephen Wasik, Stella Teyssier and Rose Louise Wasik.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation. Interment will be held at the convenience of her family.

All arrangements are entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
106 St John St
Midway, PA 15060
(724) 796-3301
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved