Christine Zollars Balint, 67, of Washington, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, in her home.

She was born in Greene County Memorial Hospital, in Waynesburg, March 26, 1952, a daughter of Malvine Lucille Bise Zollars of Stuart, Va., and the late Richard G. Zollars.

Christine graduated from Waynesburg Central High School and earned her Bachelor's degree in education from Waynesburg College.

Her favorite pastimes were reading, gardening and painting.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are a son, David Balint (Kayla) of Waynesburg; three grandchildren, Beau, Bryce and Blake Balint; sister Diana Barnes (Robert) of Canonsburg; brother Richard T. Zollars (Michelle) of Fieldale, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her father, is a sister, Roberta Suzanne "Bertie" Zollars.

Friends will be received beginning at 4:30 p.m., Friday, April 12, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Bill Parker officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services Inc., 300 Chamber Plaza, Charleroi, PA 15022.