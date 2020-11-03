1/1
Christino L. Amicucci Jr.
Christino L. Amicucci Jr., 87, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 23, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif.

He was born February 11, 1933, in Donora, a son of the late Christino and Adeline Amicucci.

Known as "Corky" to his family and friends, he graduated from Donora High School in 1952 and was a veteran of the Korean War. He moved to Sacramento in 1960. Chris worked for the United States Post Office and retired after 30 years. He enjoyed playing softball, loved to talk sports with his buddies and appreciated a good jigsaw puzzle.

A longtime season ticket holder, Chris loved watching the 49ers and one of his favorite memories was going to Detroit to watch the 49ers win their first Super Bowl.

He is survived by his son, Pat Amicucci and daughter-in-law, Sheri Dobler; daughter, Kristin Boettcher and son-in-law, Jay Boettcher; grandson, Matthew; brother, Ermundo "Mundo"; and sister, Eunice Gandley.

Those preceding Chris in death are his longtime companion, Barbara Kelly; his parents; his brothers, Joseph and Albert; and his sisters, Ida Panseri, Erma Zema and Angeline Smith.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 3, 2020.
