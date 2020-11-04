Christopher Michael Haught, 38, of Washington, died Monday, November 2, 2020, in his home.

He was born April 2, 1982, a son of Albert Haught of Avella, and Lori Garove of Washington, who both survive.

Christopher worked as an auto body technician for Nadalin Auto Body.

In his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and socializing with his friends.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are two sons, Damien and Logan Haught, both of Washington; his former wife, Tiffany Haught of Washington; his stepmother, Sandra Haught of Avella; a stepbrother, Rick (Maria) Eakin of Wellsburg, W.Va.; a niece, Nicole Eakin; and two uncles, Charles R. (Jill) Seik of Latrobe and Robert (Deana) Seik of Las Vegas, Nev.; two aunts, Patti Barber of Claysburg and Debbie Barr of Washington; and several cousins.

Deceased are his grandparents, Raymond and Audrey Haught, and Charles and Dorothy Seik.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 5, in Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 6. All other services are private. The family requests that all visitors wear a face covering to all services.

