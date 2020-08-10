Christopher Michael Montgomery, 35, of West Alexander, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

He was born June 29, 1985, in Washington, a son of Brenda Clutter of West Alexander and the late James Getz.

Mr. Montgomery attended Trinity High School and worked in construction for G&D Erectors.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, a son, Zachary Montgomery; two daughters, Christina Montgomery and Olivia Montgomery, all of Washington; three brothers, Eric Montgomery of West Alexander, L.J. McClain, Jr., of Washington, and Ronald McCartney III of Washington; nieces and nephews, Kloie, Leo, Noah, Justin, Xander, and Ziva; aunts and uncle, Reda (Mike) Elliot, who helped raise him, of Prosperity, Mary (Thomas) Hartzog, Rebecca Montgomery, James (Martha) Montgomery, and John (Carrie) Montgomery, all of Washington; and his paternal grandmother, Betty Getz of Canonsburg.

Deceased, in addition to his father, are an uncle, Robert Montgomery, and maternal grandparents, Lucy Montgomery and Reed Zediker.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses at www.FuneralBill.com.

