1/1
Christopher Michael Montgomery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Christopher Michael Montgomery, 35, of West Alexander, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

He was born June 29, 1985, in Washington, a son of Brenda Clutter of West Alexander and the late James Getz.

Mr. Montgomery attended Trinity High School and worked in construction for G&D Erectors.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, a son, Zachary Montgomery; two daughters, Christina Montgomery and Olivia Montgomery, all of Washington; three brothers, Eric Montgomery of West Alexander, L.J. McClain, Jr., of Washington, and Ronald McCartney III of Washington; nieces and nephews, Kloie, Leo, Noah, Justin, Xander, and Ziva; aunts and uncle, Reda (Mike) Elliot, who helped raise him, of Prosperity, Mary (Thomas) Hartzog, Rebecca Montgomery, James (Martha) Montgomery, and John (Carrie) Montgomery, all of Washington; and his paternal grandmother, Betty Getz of Canonsburg.

Deceased, in addition to his father, are an uncle, Robert Montgomery, and maternal grandparents, Lucy Montgomery and Reed Zediker.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses at www.FuneralBill.com.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved