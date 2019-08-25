Christopher Paul Morrow, 67, formerly of Hickory, died on Friday, August 23, 2019, in Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills.

He was born on September 30, 1951, in Washington, a son of the late Paul Rankin and Christene Rosanna Krugle Morrow.

A 1969 graduate of Washington High School, he was a member of the Hickory United Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

Christopher was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on February 6, 1973.

A people person, who loved music, Christopher loved talking to people about his Lord and Savior.

On December 11, 1981, he married Anna "Annie" G. Piacenza, who died on February 19, 2008.

Surviving are his cousins, and caretakers, Richard and Judy Morrow, of Connellsville.

Also surviving are several additional cousins, family, and many friends.

The staff of Jefferson Hospital, and the Hospice team at the hospital. Dr. Beck took wonderful care of him, and was so kind and caring.

Services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, at 10 a.m., in the chapel at the Washington Cemetery. Everyone attending the service, are asked to please meet at the cemetery chapel. Military Rites will be accorded at the cemetery by the Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hickory United Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 210 Main St., Hickory, PA 15340.

