Christopher Stephen Patrick Jaquay, 40, of West Mifflin, died unexpectedly Friday, February 21, 2020, in his home.

He was born July 21, 1979, in Washington, a son of Rhonda Bitz Jaquay (Tim Bradburn) of West Mifflin and Robert Jaquay of Jefferson Hills.

Mr. Jaquay enjoyed sports and was a standout athlete in football, track and wrestling for Canon-McMillan and Bentworth High Schools.

He was a member of Laborers International Union of North America Local #1058 and had worked in heavy construction and concrete on highway projects.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are three children, Leah, Christopher and Bryson Jaquay; and their mother, Jennifer Filipiak; six brothers, Robert Jaquay (Crystal Stish) of Charleroi, Albert Jaquay (Rianna Martini) of Ellsworth, Preston Jaquay (Margareta) and Sheldon Jaquay (Jacqueline) both of West Mifflin, Storm Jaquay (Jessica Borland) of Edgewood and Skylar Jaquay (Kaylee Hudson) of Charleroi; two sisters, Charissa Jaquay of Charleroi and Briandasha Jaquay (Chris Graham) of Jefferson Hills; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of service, Sunday, February 23, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.