Christy L. Sanner, 48, of Rock Creek, Ohio, died Tuesday evening, September 24, 2019, at University Hospital in Cleveland after being diagnosed three weeks ago with cancer.

She was born July 8, 1971, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Sam and Dora Loughman Barclay, growing up in Waynesburg and graduating from Waynesburg University.

She married Dan Sanner July 10, 1993, in West Union, then relocated to Madison, Ohio, in 1994 before moving to Rock Creek in 1997. Christy was the children's service director at Rock Creek Public Library.

She loved her pets and all types of crafts, including crocheting, knitting and beading.

Survivors include her husband, Dan; two daughters, Morgan R. Sanner, attending Ohio State University, and Jordan E. Sanner at home; her parents, Sam and Dora Barclay; a sister, Gina (James) Burk; a brother, Robbie (Anita) Barclay, all of Waynesburg; and also her extended family, whom she thought of as her own children, Kate, Sean and Kelly Graham, all of Waynesburg.

A celebration of Christy's life will be held at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be directed to the Animal Protective League, 5970 Green Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004.

