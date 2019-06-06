Cindy Ann Kennedy, 52, of Bulger, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in her home after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born September 17, 1966, in Washington, a daughter of Edward and Shirley Link Smith of Eldersville.

She was a graduate of Burgettstown High School.

Cindy owned and operated her own catering business.

She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, and spending time with family and friends.

On July 16, 1988, she married Chuck Kennedy, who survives.

Cindy was the heart of the Slovan Veterans of Foreign Wars, cooking for many events, always a caring friend to others.

Also surviving, in addition to her husband and parents, are a son, Joshua (Brandi) Kennedy; her grandson and light of her life, Joshua Kennedy Jr.; brother James (Sally) Smith; nieces Kayla Rotellini and Marie Smith; nephew Jamie Smith; great-niece Aubriella Rotellini; great-nephew Zayden Rotellini; mother and father-in-law Charles and Linda Kennedy; sister-in-law Marice (Nathan) Brown; brothers-in-law Dave (Wendy) Kennedy and Tim Kennedy; and her friends from the Slovan VFW, Vinnie, Billy, Jerry, Tommy, Anthony, Carl, Bob and Terry, Royce, Kathy and many others.

Deceased are her brother, Edward Smith Jr. and sister-in-law Lorraine Smith.

She will remain forever in our hearts.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Church of the Living Christ, 1335 Main Street, Burgettstown, where services will begin at 6 p.m., with Pastor Toni Harrington officiating. Cindy's Celebration of Life will continue immediately following the service at the Slovan VFW.

Arrangements by Amos Gregory Funeral Home, Weirton, W.Va.