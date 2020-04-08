Cindy Bohnak, 45, of Bentleyville, died unexpectedly Friday, April 3, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born August 5, 1974, in Charleroi, a daughter of the late Alexander F. Bohnak and Darlene D. Puskarich Bohnak.

Cindy was a graduate of Bentworth High School and received a bachelor's degree in social work from California University of Pennsylvania.

She was employed at Walmart in Washington.

Cindy enjoyed traveling with her brother, was an Elvis Presley fan, and a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins and Notre Dame football.

She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.

Surviving are a brother, David Bohnak of Washington; aunt Marilyn Puskarich; and several cousins.

Private burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela, and a memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255.