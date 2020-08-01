Cindy Bohnak, 45, of Bentleyville, died unexpectedly, Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Washington Hospital.

She was born August 5, 1974, in Charleroi, a daughter of the late Alexander F. Bohnak and Darlene D. Puskarich Bohnak.

Cindy was a graduate of Bentworth High School and received a bachelor degree for social work from California University of Pennsylvania.

She was employed at Walmart in Washington.

Cindy enjoyed traveling with her brother, was an Elvis Presley fan, a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins and Notre Dame football.

She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.

Surviving are a brother, David Bohnak of Washington; aunt, Marilyn Puskarich; and several cousins.

Family and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 5, in Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, 126 Church Street, Bentleyville, with Reverend Edward L. Yuhas as celebrant.

Masks are required in church as well as social distancing.

Private burial was in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Arrangements in care of the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255.