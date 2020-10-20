1/1
Cindy L. Angelo Boulanger
Cindy L. Angelo Boulanger, 61, of Burgettstown, passed away Sunday afternoon, October 18, 2020 in The Washington Hospital.

She was born on January 7, 1959 in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Leman Leroy and Josephine DiBacco Angelo.

Cindy was a graduate of the Union High School in Burgettstown.

Her husband, Charles J. Boulanger who she married on August 4, 1987 passed away on January 26, 2005.

She is survived by her three sisters Ann Orison (the late Hughie) of Burgettstown, Josephine Baron (the late Richard) of Burgettstown with whom she made her home, and Agnes Grubb (the late Warren) of Burgettstown; two brothers Medie Angelo (the late Marsha) of Carnegie and Lenny Angelo (the late Michelle) of Weirton, WV; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, in the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22, with the Pastor Kenn Jacobs of Tucker & Bethel United Methodist Churches officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Burgettstown.

Face coverings are required when visiting the funeral home and visitors are limited to 25 at one time.

Those wishing to remember Cindy in a special way can make a memorial donation in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
