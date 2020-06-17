Cindy L. Conklin
1973 - 2020
Cindy L. Conklin, 46, of Washington, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, in the Donnell House of Concordia Hospice of Washington.

She was born July 6, 1973, in Bridgeville, a daughter of Jimmy Brittain of Burgettstown and late Alma Heinsius Brittain.

Cindy was a 1991 graduate of South Fayette High School.

She had worked as an office/project manager for several pharmaceutical companies.

Her hobbies included scrapbooking, crafting, flower gardening and spoiling her husband. She loved experiencing life through travel and spending time with loved ones.

On October 27, 1999, she married David D. Conklin, who survives and deeply misses his soulmate and best friend.

In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by a brother, Brian Brittain (Sandi) of New Eagle.

To those who were fortunate to know and love her, words truly fall short in describing what she means and how severely she will be missed.

At request of the deceased, all services will be private.

Arrangements are entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

