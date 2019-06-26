Clair Fulton Whitesell, 88, of Brady, Texas, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 23, 2019, in San Angelo, Texas, surrounded by his family.

Clair was born August 24, 1930, in Houston, to Malvin Clair Whitesell and Florence Rachael Fulton Whitesell.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

He married Anna Lu Coggin on November 13, 1954, in Brady, Texas. He and Anna Lu owned and operated the Household Company in Brady from 1970 until 1996, when they retired.

He was actively involved in his community, where he served as an elder of the First Christian Church, was a member of the Brady Masonic Lodge and Brady Rotary Club and served on many other boards and committees over the years. He also enjoyed ranching and loved spending time with his family.

The family received friends Tuesday in Leatherwood Memorial Chapels, Brady. Funeral services for Clair Whitesell will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, in First Christian Church, Brady, with the Rev. Ed Lowe officiating. Interment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery, Brady. Pallbearers will be Tanner Whitesell, Trent Whitesell, Drew Whitesell, Ryan Whitesell, Hogan Whitesell, Hannah Whitesell and Dan Miller.

Friends may view Clair's Memorial Video Tribute and/or sign the memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com.

Clair is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Anna Lu Whitesell of Brady; sons David Whitesell and wife Jennifer of Ft. Davis, Texas, Todd Whitesell and wife Diana of Normangee, Texas, and Kyle Whitesell and wife Sherri of Burleson, Texas; sister Ruth Baxter of Eighty Four; grandchildren Tanner Whitesell, Trent Whitesell, Drew Whitesell and wife Kelsey, Ryan Whitesell, Hogan Whitesell and wife Jenny and Hannah Whitesell; great-grandchildren Emerson and Charli; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Guear Whitesell and John Whitesell; and sister Barbara Anderson.