Claire B. Hathaway, 91, of Carmichaels, passed away at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home. She was born January 23, 1928, in Cumberland Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late Isreal and Erma Pearl DeBolt Barclay.

Mrs. Hathaway was a 1945 graduate of Cumberland Township High School and resided in Cumberland Township all of her life. She was a faithful member of Greene Valley Presbyterian Church in Carmichaels, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for more than 40 years, as a deaconess and as a member of the Women in the Church.

Mrs. Hathaway served her community as a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader and was an avid reader and a wonderful cook. She was a loving, caring and giving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

On March 25, 1948, she married Jack L. Hathaway, who died October 20, 1998.

Surviving are two sons, Jack L. Hathaway Jr. (Lois) of North Huntingdon and Barclay A. Hathaway (Karen) of Carmichaels; two daughters, Bridgett C. Hathaway of Carmichaels and Margaret J. Hollick (John) of York; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hathaway was the last of her immediate family.

Deceased are three brothers, William Barclay, Charles "Chuggie" Barclay and Jack Barclay; and six sisters, Ruth Hall, Edna Miller, Marjorie Cooper, Alma Barclay, Anabelle Hoge and Martha Metroka.

Compassionate care was provided by the staff of Amedisys Hospice and also her personal caregiver, Kathy Novotny.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, 104 East George Street, Carmichaels, with the Rev. P. Keith Larson officiating.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 363, Carmichaels, PA 15320.