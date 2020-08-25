1/1
Clara Dee Stickovich
On Saturday, August 22, 2020, the angels came to take Clara Dee Stickovich home.

She was born March 20, 1932, in Millsboro, a daughter of Florence and George Giles.

Clara and her husband, Victor Stickovich Sr., who survives, celebrated 69 years of marriage this spring. Clara was an amazing wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt. She was happiest when cooking and baking for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Clara also loved bingo and playing the lottery.

She was a very proud school bus driver in the Jefferson-Morgan School District for 28 years.

Recently, Clara enjoyed spending time camping in the mountains.

She is survived by her children, Victor Stickovich Jr. (Donna), Debra Hutchinson (Levi) and Annette Ross (Kenneth); grandchildren Jerrod, Jeannine, Janel, Danielle, Haley and Lyndsey; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Alverda Starkey (James); two sisters-in-law, Dolores Giles and Cynthia Giles; and many nieces and nephews.

Clara was preceded in death by a sister, Vera Henry; as well as two brothers, Edgar and Albert Giles.

Friends and family will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, in Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, PA 15333. Funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the East Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department at P.O. Box 445, Fredericktown, PA 15333.

Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home Ltd
42 Bank St @ Crawford Rd
Fredericktown, PA 15333
(724) 377-2232
