Clara Franklin, 77, of Finleyville, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in UPMC-Mercy hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born December 31, 1942, in Finleyville, a daughter of the late Daniel E. and Frieda Volkar Nurnberger.

Mrs. Franklin was retired as a manufacturer with Instrumentation Industries Inc. in Bethel Park.

She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville.

Surviving are two sons, Michael Franklin of Monongahela and Daniel Franklin (Jessica) of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Lisa Kimmel (Jim) of Monongahela; a brother, Daniel W. Nurnberger (Kathy) of Whitehall; two granddaughters, Kelsey and Kiley; many nieces and nephews; and her two best friends, "Mingo" and "Blackie."

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is her husband, A C Franklin, who died in May 2019.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, January 24, in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Finleyville. Private interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Condolences may be expressed at kegelfuneralhome.com.