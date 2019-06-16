Clara Jane Jones, formerly of Canonsburg, passed Wednesday, January 30, 2019. She was born December 24, 1943, in Canonsburg, to George Mitchell and Clara Simms Mitchell.

She married Curtis James Jones July 18, 1958. She spent a great deal of her life living in California, creating a loving home for her husband and three children.

She loved her garden there, sitting on her porch listening to the rain, and all the animals. Clara is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curt; her son, Bob; her brother, Don Mitchell; and her sister, Judy Katrencik.

Clara is survived by her son, Tim and his girlfriend, Michaelene; daughter Becky and son-in-law Bobby; sister Betty Dobbin and husband, Tom. She was a wonderful Gram to eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and another on the way.

A service will be held Saturday, June 22, in the chapel at Oak Springs Cemetery. She lived a full and wonderful life and we look forward to being reunited in Heaven.