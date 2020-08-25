Clara Jane Powell Zulick, 91, of Canonsburg, Cecil Township, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, in North Strabane Rehab and Wellness Center.

She was born February 2, 1929, in Cecil, a daughter of the late Edward and Mary Cherokee Powell Sr.

She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, St. Mary Church. Clara enjoyed cooking and was known for her stuffed cabbage and nut rolls.

She worked for A & P Store in Carnegie, then became a stay-at-home mom.

Surviving are son Robert J. Zulick of Canonsburg; a sister, Theresa Powell of Cecil; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Stephen Zulick in 2007; four brothers, George, Edward Jr., and John Powell, and William in infancy; five sisters, Elizabeth Aston, Ann Cornell, Helen Nichols, Mary Koch and Margaret Koceski.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, where prayers of transfer will be said, followed by a Christian Funeral Mass at noon in St. Mary Church, Cecil.

Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E. Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or at www.alz.org.