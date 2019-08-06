Clara Lee Barlow Voohis, 91, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 29, 2019, in her home in Murrells Inlet, S.C.

She was born October 10, 1927, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Donley King and Jeanette McMasters.

A restaurateur, she owned and operated a family restaurant for many years in Washington, until her retirement.

She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.

She was a Trinity High School graduate and a graduate of Mason Beauty School.

In prior years, she was president of the Democratic Women District 17, Judge of Elections, president of South Strabane Volunteer Fire Department 2 Auxiliary and past president of the Retired Person Social Club and held positions on Strabane Planning Commission. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 175 and for 16 years held chairs in the Washington Moose Chapter 318.

Predeceasing Mrs. Barlow is her husband of 52 years, James F. Barlow; her second husband, Wesley M. Voorhis; and her daughter, Jeanne Lee Barlow.

Surviving are her son, Stephen Lee (Jodi) Barlow of Washington; two granddaughters, Eliza and Brooke; and a stepgrandson, John Burnett.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, in Washington Cemetery. Please meet at the main entrance at Washington Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

