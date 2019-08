Clara Lee Barlow Voorhis, 91, wife of the late James F. Barlow and Wesley M. Voorhis and mother of Stephen L. Barlow (Jodi) and the late Jeanne L. Barlow, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, in her home in Murrells Inlet, S.C.

Funeral services will be announced by William G. Neal Funeral Home, Washington.