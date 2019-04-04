Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Lou Sutterfield.

Clara Lou Sutterfield, 87, of Cecil, died Monday, April 1, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital, Mt. Lebanon.

She was born March 12, 1932, in Aleppo, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Lee Glen Shipman and Eva Conrad Shipman.

Mrs. Sutterfield was a graduate of Aleppo High School.

A homemaker with a great sense of humor, she enjoyed reading, drawing, shopping, yard sales, flea markets, going to Ponderosa, and spending time with friends and family. She also loved to watch the ducks out her window.

Mrs. Sutterfield was Christian by faith.

In 1951, she married Robert Joe Sutterfield, who died in 1999.

Surviving are two sons, Steve Sutterfield of Claysville and Robert Sutterfield of Buffalo; four daughters, Rita (Steve) Hayman of Washington, Teresa (Jim) Stibrik of Cecil, Tina Armitage of Washington and Sara Unrue of Washington; a brother, Fred (Ruby) Warrell of Claysville; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Sandy Sitzer; a sister, Mary Roberts; and her stepmother, Gladys Shipman.

Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, with Reverend Bruce Graff officiating.

