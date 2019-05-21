After 97 years, Clara Marie Goleski Quader peacefully left this world on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Clara was an member of Burgettstown Senior Citizen , Christian Mothers, and volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

She loved her family, April Fools Day and Cher.

She leaves behind four generations Anna Marie Quader (Joe), John Quader (Renee), Gwendolyn Corbin (Bob), Haley Ansel (Brian) Gregory Martin, Hilary Zola (Treavor) Christa Corbin (Chris), Tanner, Teagen, Brody, Kinsley and Olivia. Also very special nieces and nephews, Mary Ann, Charlie ( Joyce) and Raymond Thomas.

Her caregivers, Judy, Annie and Debbie, and the Amedisys Hospice team, Kelly, Skip, Sharon and everyone else that was involved in her care are greatly appreciated.

She is preceded in death by her husband Charles J. Quader; sisters Mildred, Stella and Freda; brothers Tom, Gabriel, Alex, Frank and Stanley.

Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021 (724) 947-2049, www.younffhinc.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels or Amedisys Hospice.