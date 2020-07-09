Clara Mary Starinsky Kurucz Voytek, 89, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Premier Washington Health Center.

She was born August 12, 1930, in Cokeburg, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna Hanzel Starinsky.

Mrs. Voytek was employed by Baskin Robbins, The Dog House, Lynn Restraunt, Dudts Bakery and Continental Can.

Clara enjoyed gardening, traveling, music, bingo, cooking, baking, picnics, playing with the grandchildren and visiting with friends.

On September 2, 1976, she married Joseph Voytek, who died April 22, 2003.

Surviving her are two daughters, Millie (John) Casey of Avella and Gerri (Jeff) Pramesa of Follansbee, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Charles Casey, Christina Brown and Scott Fry; four great-grandchildren, Breanne Stevens, Christian Hernandez, Rebecca and Savannah Casey; four great-great-grandchildren, Addison, Emily, Aaron and Cooper.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, is a daughter, Clara Martha Kurucz.

Friends and family will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, in the Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home, Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella, PA 15312, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, with the Rev. Harry R. Bielewicz officiating.

Burial will be in West Point Cemetery, Avella.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.