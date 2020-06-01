Clara O. "Sis" Anderson, 90, of Washington, died Friday, May 29, 2020, in Donnell House, Washington.She was born January 2, 1931, in Washington, a daughter of the late Clarence Dicks and Helen King Dicks.Clara attended Trinity High School and was a member of Friendship Community Church.She worked at Interstate Foodland for 49 years as a cashier, retiring from the produce department.On September 3, 1949, she married Cecil Clarence "Andy" Anderson Jr., who survives.Also surviving are two sons, Cecil C. (Patty) Anderson III of Claysville and Jerry (Terri) Anderson of Monessen; two sisters, Mary Kania of Washington and Margaret (Robert) McVehil of Beaver Falls; three grandchildren, Gail (Tom) Adams, Tim Anderson and Daniel Anderson; two stepgrandchildren, Rick (Denice) Blaker and Tracy (Jim) Ozohonish; a great-grandchild; four stepgreat-grandchildren; two stepgreat-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Judy Dicks of Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.Deceased are her siblings, Clarence "Bud" Dicks, Francis Dicks, William "Bill" Dicks, Helen Jean Kelley and Alberta Marie Lunn.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.











