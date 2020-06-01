Clara O. Anderson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara O. "Sis" Anderson, 90, of Washington, died Friday, May 29, 2020, in Donnell House, Washington.She was born January 2, 1931, in Washington, a daughter of the late Clarence Dicks and Helen King Dicks.Clara attended Trinity High School and was a member of Friendship Community Church.She worked at Interstate Foodland for 49 years as a cashier, retiring from the produce department.On September 3, 1949, she married Cecil Clarence "Andy" Anderson Jr., who survives.Also surviving are two sons, Cecil C. (Patty) Anderson III of Claysville and Jerry (Terri) Anderson of Monessen; two sisters, Mary Kania of Washington and Margaret (Robert) McVehil of Beaver Falls; three grandchildren, Gail (Tom) Adams, Tim Anderson and Daniel Anderson; two stepgrandchildren, Rick (Denice) Blaker and Tracy (Jim) Ozohonish; a great-grandchild; four stepgreat-grandchildren; two stepgreat-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Judy Dicks of Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.Deceased are her siblings, Clarence "Bud" Dicks, Francis Dicks, William "Bill" Dicks, Helen Jean Kelley and Alberta Marie Lunn.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved