Clara Taylor (1932 - 2019)
Clara Taylor, 86, of Washington, died Monday, August 12, 2019, in Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

She was born September 23, 1932, in Great Falls, Mont., a daughter of the late Michael Frank and Margaret Rita Eastman Frank.

Clara worked at Washington Hospital in housekeeping for 33 years.

She enjoyed taking care of her grandkids and great-grandkids, baking, flower gardening and feeding the birds in her yard.

On December 14, 1952, she married Roy C. Taylor, who died November 28, 1996.

Surviving are two sons, Terry (Tammy) Taylor of Washington and David (Florence) Taylor of Clarksville; three daughters, Lucinda (Bill) McComas of Washington, Sandra (Don) Roach of Claysville and Royleen Williams of Claysville; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are four brothers, Jimmy, Clarence, Ralph and Dave, and two sisters, Ruth and Margie.

All services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Memorial contributions can be made to Family Hospice, 50 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 14, 2019
