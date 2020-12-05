Clara Virginia Reese Korbini, 100, of St. Clairsville, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in Forest Hill Care Center.

She was born May 18, 1920, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas Reese and Nellie Howell Reese.

Clara was a graduate of Martins Ferry High School in 1941. She was a retired cook from Bartoletti's Restaurant in Fredericktown, and a member of the St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carmichaels.

Clara was an avid bingo player, loved her Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Pirates, and was known as the neighborhood driver.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Korbini; two brothers, Elwood and William Reese; and a sister, Margaret Callarik.

Surviving are nieces and nephews Darlene Porter, Marlene (Steve) Tedrick, Linda (William) Hatcher, Robert (Theresa) Reese, Annie Kotellos, Margaret Goletz, Jim and Joe Callarik, John (Patty) Korbini; special friend Rick Brichett; many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a chapel service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 7, at Greene County Memorial Park Cemetery, Waynesburg, with Pastor Becky Dittenhafer officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Toothman Funeral Home in St. Clairsville.