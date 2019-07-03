Clarence E. Calvert Jr., 90, of Waynesburg, formerly of Spraggs, died at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born Saturday, December 29, 1928, in Spraggs, a son of the late Clarence E. Calvert and Lillian Powell Calvert.

Mr. Calvert was a member of First Baptist Church in Waynesburg and was a former member of the Blacksville Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon and trustee. He was also a Sunday school teacher for the adult Sunday school class. He served as the Sunday school superintendent for several years. He was also a member of United Steel Workers Union Local 6738.

Mr. Calvert was a graduate of Waynesburg High School's class of 1947. He worked for Accurate Forging Division for 28 years, retiring in 1993.

He lived on the family farm designated as a Century Farm in Pennsylvania for 70 years and enjoyed raising livestock and farming. He was a former Spraggs Agricultural 4-H leader for 10 years.

He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Frye Calvert, whom he married August 30, 1952, in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Claysville.

Also surviving are a daughter, Diana (Albert) Thompson of Enola; a son, C. Gerald (Carol) Calvert of Waynesburg; four grandchildren, Keith Lemley and wife Taryn, William Thompson and wife Jennifer, David Calvert and Jonathan Calvert; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, James T. Calvert.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, with the Rev. Dr. Stewart Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Blacksville (W.Va.) Cemetery.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 303 West High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, or National Parkinson Foundation, 200 Southeast First Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

