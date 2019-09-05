Clarence Lloyd Wiltrout, 79, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formally of Thurmont, Md., and Eighty Four, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, S.C. Born November 2, 1939, in Bullskin Township, he was a son of the late Allen C. and Lucy Wiltrout.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Eugene and Alfred Wiltrout; a sister, Cora Byrnes; and two grandchildren, Ashley Keilholtz and Samantha Wiltrout.

Clarence was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, camping and most importantly spending time with his family and friends.He was a member of several organizations including the American Legion, Amvets Post 7, South Mountain Rod and Gun Club and Blue Ridge Sportsmans.

Clarence is survived by his loving wife, Cecelia Wiltrout; his sons, Clarence (Penni) Wiltrout, John (Christina) Wiltrout, Tim (Trina) Wiltrout, Michael Wiltrout and companion Amy Little; sisters Caroline Johnson, Sandra Kelley; grandchildren Chris Keilholtz, Kyle and companion Cheyanne, Danielle, Lindsey and companion Daniel, Benjamin and Austin Wiltrout; great-grandchildren Colby, Landis, Chloe, Braelynn, Cooper, Daniel, Allison, Adalynn, Maci and Sadie.

A viewing will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, September 6, at Weller United Methodist Church, 101 North Altamont Avenue, Thurmont, MD 21788. Interment will be private in Blue Ridge Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to assist with expenses to: Cecelia Wiltrout, 110 East Hammaker Street, Thurmont, MD 21788.

Clarence's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at blacksfuneralhomes.com.