Clarence Robert "Bob" Ellis, formerly of Pittsburgh and Naples, Fla., passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y., at the age of 93.He was born January, 20, 1927, in Wolfdale, to Clarence and Mary Ellen Lodge Ellis.Bob was president of the Trinity High School class of 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II. On his return home to the family farm, Bob attended W&J College until he went to work for Bell of Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh.On August 27, 1949, he married Eliza Mae Causey.He loved playing and watching sports of all kinds. He enjoyed gardening, camping and always making people laugh. He was a great friend to many and the best uncle, dad and Pap Pap.Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Anna Mary Grimm, Marie Young and Ruth Carlisle; and brothers Ralph Ellis and Thomas Ellis.He is survived by his wife, Eliza; children, Nancy Harris (Sharon), Joseph Ellis (Robin) and William Ellis (Teresa); five loving granddaughters, Lindsay, Ashley, Caitlin, Angela and Bethany; and nine great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind sisters Francis Reese and Agnes Smith; sister-in-law Elinor Newman; and many nieces and nephews.A private service will be held at a later date.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store