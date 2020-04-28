Staff Sergeant (SSG) Clarence W. Michael Jr. reported to his supreme commander Friday, April 24, 2020.

He was born May 9, 1949, in Canonsburg, a son of Clarence W. Sr. and Mary A. Kolljeski Michael. He graduated from Canon-McMillan Senior High School in 1967.

SSG Michael enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1968 for six years. After graduating from basic training at Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Ill., he served a two year tour with Fighter Squadron One Hundred One (VF-101), Naval Air Station, Key West, Fla., from 1968 to 1970 as the Leading Chief's Yeoman (Clerk). In 1970, he was transferred to the USS Shreveport (LPD-12). He served at sea from 1970 to 1972 as the Yeoman in charge of Officer Records. This ship had a home port of Norfolk, Va., and was part of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet, Amphibious Forces. He was also X-Division Leading Petty Officer, in-charge of approximately 12 other sailors in the ships office. He was separated in 1972 and served in the U.S. Naval Reserve until being honorably discharged in 1974.

He then went on to be employed by UPS Freight – Meadow Lands as a dock worker, and also Beechies Restaurant – Meadow Lands.

After being out of the military for 10 years, he decided to make the military his career. He joined The Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 1984. He served from 1984 until 1986 as a company clerk for Co B(-) 1/110th Infantry in Canonsburg. He began his ARG Tour in 1986 as a Supply Sergeant with Co B(-) 110th Infantry. In 1995, due to re-organization, Co B(-) was now designated as Co E 1/110th (Mech) Infantry. He served as Supply Sergeant/Readiness NCO. In 1999, he was transferred to HHC 2D Brigade, located in Washington, serving as HHC Supply Sergeant until his retirement on December 1, 2002.

SSG Michael's awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, his 6th award, Navy Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal with three bronze stars, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with bronze Hour Glass Device, NCO Professional Development Ribbon with numeral 2, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Pennsylvania Service Ribbon with four silver stars, Major General Thomas R. White Jr. Medal, Pennsylvania Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Medal and the General Thomas J. Stewart Medal.

He was a member and past officer of Cecil American Legion and a member of Muse Italian Club and Bears Den in Meadow Lands. He enjoyed smoking, drinking, telling jokes and entertaining women.

SSG Michael is survived by granddaughter, Kayla Kinder of Muse; great-granddaughter Isabella Smith of Muse; sisters Joyce Mizia of Carnegie and Patricia Miles of Washington; nephews, Jay Cross and Christopher Miles; niece Megan Miles; and first wife Darlene Michael of Muse.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Michael.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private gathering was held and burial took place in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Fix 'ur Cat, Pet Search or St. Jude's Hospital.

Arrangements are entrusted to Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil.