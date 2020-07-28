Claretta Elaine Johnson, 88, of Washington, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

She was born May 7, 1932 in Jamestown, N.Y., a daughter of the late Clarence Berg and Loretta Sundquist Berg.

A 1950 graduate of Jamestown High School, Claretta graduated in 1953 from Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse.

She worked at the Washington Hospital and the former Presbyterian Home.

Mrs. Johnson was a member of First Lutheran Church.

Claretta enjoyed playing cribbage and cards, line dancing, swimming, reading and bingo. She was an excellent baker, and her specialties were Swedish cookies and pies.

She was a kind, gentle soul who never complained. Everyone enjoyed her greeting cards that often included uplifting and humorous cartoon clips.

On July 30, 1955, she married Herbert R. Johnson, who died June 16, 2020.

Surviving are three children, Sharon (Arthur) Battistone of McDonald, Douglas (Shelly) Johnson of Ohio and Stephen (Sandy) Johnson of Florida; five grandchildren, Sarah (Tobin) Nelson, Joshua (Kelly) Battistone, Jared (Tobey) Battistone, Seth Johnson and Samuel Johnson; and five great-grandchildren, Elyse, Luke and Theo Nelson, and Abigail and Emmett Battistone; several nieces and nephews.

The staff of Gallagher Hospice, and Marlene Yandel provided compassionate care to both Claretta and her husband, Herbert.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, 92 West Walnut Street, Washington, PA 15301, or The Washington Hospital Foundation, 155 Wilson Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

