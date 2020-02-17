Clarita Billick (1929 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarita Billick.
Service Information
Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
441 Reed Ave.
Monessen, PA
15062
(724)-684-8750
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
441 Reed Ave.
Monessen, PA 15062
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
441 Reed Ave.
Monessen, PA 15062
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:15 AM
Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
441 Reed Ave.
Monessen, PA 15062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
Monessen, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Clarita Billick, 90, of Monessen, died Saturday, February 15, 2020.

She is survived by four children, Edward J. (Jacquelyn) Billick of Charlotte, N.C., Timothy J. (JoAnn) Billick of Monessen, Carol (Alan) Doman of Bentleyville and Mary Kay (Joseph) Orso of Williamsport; nine grandchildren, which include Amanda (Steve) Lucchino of Mt. Lebanon, Chris (Kala) Doman of Cokeburg and James Doman of Canonsburg; and three great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc. (www.dalfonso-billick.com) 441 Reed Avenue, Monessen, where blessing services will be held at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in Epiphany of Our Lord Church, Monessen. Interment in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen.

Memorials may be made to Monessen Public Library, 326 Donner Avenue, Monessen, PA 15062.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Feb. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.