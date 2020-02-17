Clarita Billick, 90, of Monessen, died Saturday, February 15, 2020.

She is survived by four children, Edward J. (Jacquelyn) Billick of Charlotte, N.C., Timothy J. (JoAnn) Billick of Monessen, Carol (Alan) Doman of Bentleyville and Mary Kay (Joseph) Orso of Williamsport; nine grandchildren, which include Amanda (Steve) Lucchino of Mt. Lebanon, Chris (Kala) Doman of Cokeburg and James Doman of Canonsburg; and three great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc. (www.dalfonso-billick.com) 441 Reed Avenue, Monessen, where blessing services will be held at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in Epiphany of Our Lord Church, Monessen. Interment in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen.

Memorials may be made to Monessen Public Library, 326 Donner Avenue, Monessen, PA 15062.