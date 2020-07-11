Clark service

1/
John E. Clark of Scenery Hill, who passed away on March 28, 2020, will be remembered with honors at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

He and his wife, Iva Lea Clark, who passed away January 28, 2018, were laid to rest together Friday, June 29, 2020, with the service to be held at a later date.

Any who wish to remember and honor them are now invited to attend this brief committal service. The family asks that those attending observe social distancing and, when indoors, wear masks.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 11, 2020.
