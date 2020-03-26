Claude Jackson Allen

Claude Jackson Allen, 78, of Old Town, Fla., formerly of Claysville, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in his home, from dementia.

He was born August 12, 1941, in Raleigh, W.Va., a son of the late Lee Jackson Allen and Wilda Martin Allen.

He was an Army veteran.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Allen of Old Town, Fla.; children Casey Allen and Carla Allen Miller, both from Claysville; four grandchildren; four stepchildren; and a brother, Fred (Jen) Allen of Washington.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is his first wife, Carol Allen; and brother Clyde Lee Allen.

Arrangements to be made at a later date.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 26, 2020
