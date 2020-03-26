Claude Jackson Allen, 78, of Old Town, Fla., formerly of Claysville, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in his home, from dementia.

He was born August 12, 1941, in Raleigh, W.Va., a son of the late Lee Jackson Allen and Wilda Martin Allen.

He was an Army veteran.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Allen of Old Town, Fla.; children Casey Allen and Carla Allen Miller, both from Claysville; four grandchildren; four stepchildren; and a brother, Fred (Jen) Allen of Washington.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is his first wife, Carol Allen; and brother Clyde Lee Allen.

Arrangements to be made at a later date.