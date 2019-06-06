Claudia Morris Chappo, 66, passed away peacefully May 28, 2019, in Pooler, Ga., surrounded by her children and sister.

She was born Sept 24, 1952, in Washington.

She was a 1970 graduate of McGuffey High School and worked at Allegheny General Hospital as a medical secretary for 32 years before moving south to be near her children and grandchildren.

She enjoyed riding her motorcycle, traveling, gardening, bowling, crafts, animals, nature and history.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence "Chuck" Morris; sister Caren Mesta; and great-grandson Ayden Parramore.

Surviving are her children, David Ringheisen (Susan) and Jamie Ringheisen Parramore; mother Eleanor Morris; siblings Judi Deschenes and Jack Morris; and her grandchildren, Zachary Parramore, Hunter Ringheisen and Harley Ringheisen.

A memorial service will be held in Washington in late July.

In lieu of flowers, she requested for donations to be made to your local pet rescue.