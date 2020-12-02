Cleo Joan Stehney Peszko, 81, of Ashburn Va., formerly of Peters Township, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Cleo was the beloved wife of Walter, who preceded her in death in 2016; devoted mother of Arlan (Marcy) Stehney; proud grandma of Ari Stehney.

Cleo was active in the Waltonwood at Ashburn community, where she was the resident treasurer and headed the Employee Appreciation Fund.

Before moving to Virginia, she was a real estate agent with Century 21 Frontier Realty in Peters Township. Cleo rose through the ranks over a 31-year career as a banking professional at Mellon Bank, with a series of assignments in offices including Monessen, Donora, Whitehall, Canonsburg, Washington, Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair, finally retiring in 2004 as an assistant vice president in the Peters Township Office.

Cleo enjoyed 18 years of marriage to Walter, and was blessed to be able to travel together extensively and enjoy her Polish and Greek ancestry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Middletown, Md. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Peters Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Holy Family Catholic Community, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD 21769.