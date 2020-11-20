Cleta I. Castor, 79, of Finleyville, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital in Mt. Lebanon.

She was born July 9, 1941, in Russellville, Ark., a daughter of the late Oscar and Autra Phillips Leavell.

Cleta was retired as a dietician in both the cafeteria and hospitality shop at St. Clair Hospital.

She enjoyed traveling with her late husband and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, Tony Pica (Dawn) of Upper St. Clair and William P. Castor of Aspinwall; a daughter, Gaylyn Frosini (Nick) of Eighty Four; a brother, Lonnie Leavell of Beebe, Ark.; two sisters, Phyllis Hubbard and Deborah Smith, both of London, Ark.; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her first husband, Rex Pica; her second husband, William "Elky" Castor; three brothers and one sister.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. Private inurnment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., in Finleyville.