1/
Cleta I. Castor
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cleta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Cleta I. Castor, 79, of Finleyville, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital in Mt. Lebanon.

She was born July 9, 1941, in Russellville, Ark., a daughter of the late Oscar and Autra Phillips Leavell.

Cleta was retired as a dietician in both the cafeteria and hospitality shop at St. Clair Hospital.

She enjoyed traveling with her late husband and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, Tony Pica (Dawn) of Upper St. Clair and William P. Castor of Aspinwall; a daughter, Gaylyn Frosini (Nick) of Eighty Four; a brother, Lonnie Leavell of Beebe, Ark.; two sisters, Phyllis Hubbard and Deborah Smith, both of London, Ark.; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her first husband, Rex Pica; her second husband, William "Elky" Castor; three brothers and one sister.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. Private inurnment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., in Finleyville. Condolences to kegelfuneralhome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
724-348-7171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved