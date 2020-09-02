1/1
Clifford Frank Fordyce Jr.
1945 - 2020
Clifford Frank "Cliff" Fordyce Jr., 74, of West Alexander, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Southmont Presbyterian Seniorcare, Washington.

Born November 16, 1945, in Wheeling, W.Va., he was a son of the late Clifford Frank Sr. and Elizabeth Miller Fordyce.

Cliff was a resident of West Alexander since 1958, when he moved from Hill Station. He attended McGuffey High School.

Cliff was a member of West Alexander Presbyterian Church, where he was a trustee. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post #656, West Alexander.

Cliff was a former employee of Valley Camp Coal Mine #3 for 16 years, Overnight Trucking Company for two years, APA Transport for 25 years, and Cowan Trucking for four years prior to retirement in 2005. He became a funeral assistant with Rush Funeral Home, Inc. in 1995 until 2016 when it became Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. and stayed on as a loyal employee until his passing.

Cliff married Patricia Darlene (Mahan) Fordyce July 10, 1965. They were happily married for 52 years until her passing in 2018.

He enjoyed boating, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by two children, Darlene Darrall of Washington and Clifford (Tammy) Fordyce III of Carmichaels; four grandchildren, Autumn and Cassandra Darrall, and Abigail and Jacob Fordyce; two great-grandchildren, Brianna and Waylon Bosselman; one sister, Linda Mounts of Washington.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Fordyce.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 3, in Claysville United Methodist Church, Rt. 40 West, Claysville, PA 15323. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, in the church, with Pastor Tim Florence officiating. Burial will follow at West Alexander Cemetery. Masks are required to be worn during visitation and funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Alexander Volunteer Fire Department, 100 Main Street, West Alexander, PA 15376.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181.

View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Claysville United Methodist Church
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Claysville United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME
3275 W. ROY FURMAN HWY
Rogersville, PA 15359
(724) 499-5181
