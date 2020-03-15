Clifford Gilbert Jackson, 84, of Claysville, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, following a brief illness.

He was born June 21, 1935, in Claysville, a son of the late William L. and Leanna Ealy Jackson.

Mr. Jackson graduated from Claysville High School and served four years in the U.S. Air Force, where he was awarded a Good Conduct Medal and Outstanding Unit Award.

He worked as an aircraft mechanic at Northwest Airlines for 30 years.

Mr. Jackson loved living in Arizona, panning for gold, hiking and mowing the fields on his tractor.

Surviving are a brother, Kenneth Jackson, and a sister, Betty Watson, both of Claysville, and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Wayne Jackson, and four sisters, Alma Ashmore, Wilma Frye, Georgia Jackson and Ruby Johnson.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18. Burial will follow in Claysville Cemetery, with military rites accorded graveside by Claysville American Legion Hunt-Kennedy Post 639.

