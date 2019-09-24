Clifford "Kip" Harosky, 83, of North Charleroi, passed Saturday, September 20, 2019, in Meadowcrest Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bethel Park. He was born May 8, 1936, a son of the late Andrew and Essie Harosky.

Kip was a member of the North Charleroi Slavic Citizens Club, the Eagles Club in Monessen, a member of Pine Cove Swim Club, one of the founders of the Mon Valley Soccer Association, a member of the Old Timers Golf Club, a member of the Garibaldi Golf League and was inducted to the Charleroi Soccer Hall of Fame and a former member of the North Charleroi Toast to Our Stars. Kip was a former baker and worked at the Locker Room Store in Charleroi and NAPA Auto Center in Belle Vernon.

He is survived by his two sons, Mark Harosky and wife Cindy of North Charleroi and Jeff Harosky and wife Sheila of Fallowfield Township; and his two grandsons, Christopher and Noah Harosky.

In addition to his parents, Kip was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Bowers Harosky; two sisters, Mary Cramer and Vivian Hart; and two brothers, Charles and Roy Harosky.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 226 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 26. Interment will be in Mon Valley Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com.