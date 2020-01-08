Clyde Anderson Henry, 94, of Claysville, formerly of Bentleyville, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

He was born October 31, 1925, in Finleyville, a son of the late William Henry and Clara "Lizzie" Seiler Henry.

Clyde was a graduate of East Washington High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served during World War II. He received the Pacific Theater Ribbon with one star, American Theater Ribbon and a Victory Medal.

He worked for Sichi Farm Supply for 43 years in sales and service.

Clyde was a member of Bentleyville United Methodist Church.

Mr. Henry was a member of the Lamplighters bowling league, a member and master of Ginger Hill Grange, member of 7th degree of Pennsylvania State Grange, member of Pomona Grange, Granger of the Year at Ginger Hill and a member of Country Cousins Square Dance Group.

He enjoyed working in the garden, yard work, crossword puzzles, ocean cruises and spending time with family and friends.

On June 11, 1949, he married Celia James, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Cheryl (Donald) Cunningham of Claysville; a sister, Ann Henry Ballein of Bentleyville; two grandchildren, Shawn (Jayme) Cunningham of Claysville and Eric (Julie) Cunningham of Washington; great-grandchildren Aydan and Emma Cunningham; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Harry and Frank Henry, and three sisters, Arlene Wade, Mildred Bartram and Della Sheldon.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, January 10, with Clayton LaPosta officiating. Burial will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

