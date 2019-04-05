Clyde Calvin Fennell, 83, of Canonsburg, passed away in Donnell House, April 3, 2019.

Clyde C. Fennell was the beloved husband to the late Nancy D. Fennell for 60 years. He was the loving father to Bret (Becky), Tracy Fennell and Laurie Nelson; grandfather to Chad (Sudeepta), Ryan Fennell, Melissa and Lyndsay Nelson; son of the late Charles Fennell and Dessie (Penman); brother of George Fennell and Doris Hartman and to the late Charles Fennell, Anna Theil, James Fennell and Paul Fennell. Clyde was a graduate of Slippery Rock State Teachers' College, where he met his wife, Nancy. Clyde taught for more than 30 years in Bethel Park, where he was the inaugural coach of the varsity soccer team. He coached youth baseball and softball in Canonsburg. Clyde loved to watch sports on television and read. Funeral arrangements by Beinhauer Funeral Home, 164 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317, 724-745-5810. Family and friends are welcome to gather on Saturday, April 6, 2019, noon to 2 p.m. Service will be held 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery, McMurray. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.