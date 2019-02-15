Clyde E. Hallam, 87, of McDonald, passed away January 24, 2019, under hospice care at the H.J. Heinz campus of VA Pittsburgh Healthcare system in O'Hara Township. Mr. Hallam was born April 2, 1931, in Powhatan Point, Ohio, a son of Frank and Pauline Lesko Hallam.

Mr. Hallam attended McDonald High School and was a proud veteran of the Korean War, having served in both the U.S. Army and Navy. He was a past member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 567 and American Legion Post 485 in McDonald.

Surviving are a sister, Loraine (Steve) Skarupa of McDonald; daughters Diane (David) Felton of Shanks, W.Va, Susan Trussell and Cindy (Chris) Beck of Weirton, and Lorrie Hallam (Manny) of Bakersfield, Calif.; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are brother Bob; sister Thelma Campbell; and nephew Steve Skarupa III.

A private service with full military honors was conducted at the place of interment, National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.