Clyde Lane Sr., 71, of Greensboro, formerly of Rutherglen, Va., passed away at 7:37 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

He was born August 23, 1947, in Ashland, Hanover County, Va., a son of the late Ernest Wilford and Virginia Mae Emerson Lane Sr.

Mr. Lane worked at and retired from Knighton Lumber Company in Rutherglen.

His wife, Mable L. Carneal Lane, died February 20, 2016.

Surviving are two sons, Clyde Lane Jr. and Bradley Lane, both of Hanover, Va.; two daughters, Virginia Jackson (Kevin) and Angela Jones (Paul), both of Hanover; stepson Timothy R. Shook (Cammie) of Greensboro; stepdaughter Debra K. West, with whom he made his home; eight grandchildren, Cindy Tye (Adam), Becky Jackson, Katie Jones, Drew Lane, Amy Jackson, Tanner Barker, Tristin Lane and Daniel Jones; three great-grandchildren, Harper Roe, Sawyer Kahl and Logan Kahl; four stepgrandchildren, Heath Shook (Claire), Cody Shook (Brittany), K C. Shook and K. J. Shook; two brothers, Jack Layne (Brenda) of Rutherglen and Edwin Overton (Joyce) of Craigsville, Va.; four sisters, Edith Knoeles of Rutherglen, Christine Simmons of Doswell, Va., Helen McDonald (Gene) of Louisa, Va., and Mary Tompkins (John) of Bumpuss, Va.; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Deceased are sister Dorothy Lane and stepdaughter Tina Harper.

Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Route 88, Carmichaels, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, with the Rev. Dayton D. Mix officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Mapletown.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

