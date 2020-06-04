Clyde Richard Scherich, 87, of West Finley, passed away June 2, 2020 at 4 a.m. in his home.Born July 13, 1932 in the same home he passed away in, a son of the late George Hoyt and Edna Ruth Sprowls Scherich.Clyde was a member of Dallas Presbyterian Church, Dallas, WV and the Windy Gap Evangelical Presbyterian Church, West Finley, where he served as an Elder, Trustee and Sunday School Teacher. He had a huge heart for children and those who needed to know his Savior.Clyde married Nancy Longstreath on June 14, 1952 and they were happily married for 51 years until her passing on December 29, 2003. He and his wife were recognized as the very first investors of the Southwest Area Pennsylvania Youth for Christ Organization. Clyde was known for his gift of fellowship and encouragement. He would travel far and wide to visit friends, many times on a surprise basis and have lengthy conversations, until his health no longer permitted him to. He enjoyed playing in the West Alexander Church Dartball League, where he was the proud winner of the Sportsmanship Award in 2012. Clyde was a Charter member of the West Finley Volunteer Fire Department.He is survived by one daughter, Susan (Frank) Scofield, of Port Orange, Fla; four sons, David, John (Charlene) and Robert (Teresa) Scherich, all of West Finley and Charles (Paula) Scherich, of Martins Ferry, Ohio; 17 grandchildren, Rick (Amy) Scherich, Jamie (Missy) Scherich, David Scherich, Jessica (Shannan) Scherich, Shawn (Beth) Scherich, Jay (Becca) Mayhle, Adam Scofield, Dawna (JD) Pettit, Jacob (Brittany) Scherich, Levi (Rachel) Scherich, Danielle (Matthew) Reese, Addison Scherich, Matthew (Jordan) Scherich, Samuel Scherich, Amanda (Josh) Burke, Zeke Scherich, and Cheyenne Scherich; 19 great grandchildren; two sisters, Martha (Bob) McAdoo, of Washington and Virginia (Tom) Milliken, of West Alexander; many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by two children, Donna Mae and George Richard Scherich; two brothers, Wayne and Joe Scherich; two sisters, Mary (Jim) Reed and Ruth (Joe) Horvat; one son-in-law, Frank Scofield.Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Windy Gap Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 132 Burnsville Ridge Rd. West Finley, PA 15377. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, in the church with Pastor George Crawford, officiating and Rev. Joseph Rearick, co-officiating.Please view and sign the online tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 4, 2020.