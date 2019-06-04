Clyde Wilson Chappell Sr., 89, of Langeloth, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, with his family by his side.

He was born April 11, 1930, in Bertha Mine, a son of the late Melvin and Minerva Ely Chappell.

Clyde attended Union High and continued on to become a Korean War veteran.

He worked for Climax Molybdenum in Langeloth and retired from Panhandle Foods.

Clyde is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lillian Shiel Chappell.

Clyde and Lillian had three children together; daughters Denise (Bud) Rumbaugh and Debra Strong (who is deceased) and son Clyde (Bonny) Chappell Jr.

Clyde is survived by grandsons Dominic Abate, Thor Strong and Devon, Dylan and Logan Chappell; three great-grandsons, Trevor, Carter and Mason Abate; two great-granddaughters, Jilian Abate and Scarlett Strong; a great-great-granddaughter, Kinsley Abate; two brothers, Arthur and Norman Chappell; a sister, Dorothy Bartoletti of Florida; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Clyde enjoyed tinkering with cars throughout his life and keeping everyone's car clean as well.

In addition to Clyde's parents and daughter, he was preceeded in death by his grandchildren, Kenneth Abate and Eugene Strong; brothers, Leroy, Ray, Pete and Frank; and sister Helen Harshey.

Friends and family are welcome for visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, 724- 947- 2049. www.youngfhinc.com, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery.