Colleen Ann Maxon, 67, of California, died unexpectedly Monday, September 28, 2020.

She was born Friday, July 24, 1953, in Charleroi, a daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred Fields Moore.

In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Tom Moore.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Donald E. Maxon Jr.; two children, Donald E. Maxon III and wife Erin of Brownsville, and Mallory M. Maxon of California; brother Gary Moore of California; and her granddaughter, Hazen Maxon.

Friends will be received for a memorial visitation and service from 2 to 5:30 p.m., the time of the funeral service, Sunday, October 4, in the Mariscotti Funeral Home, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.

Covid-19 universal precautions will be observed, masks will be required, and social distancing expected.

