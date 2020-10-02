1/1
Colleen Ann Maxon
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Colleen Ann Maxon, 67, of California, died unexpectedly Monday, September 28, 2020.

She was born Friday, July 24, 1953, in Charleroi, a daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred Fields Moore.

In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Tom Moore.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Donald E. Maxon Jr.; two children, Donald E. Maxon III and wife Erin of Brownsville, and Mallory M. Maxon of California; brother Gary Moore of California; and her granddaughter, Hazen Maxon.

Friends will be received for a memorial visitation and service from 2 to 5:30 p.m., the time of the funeral service, Sunday, October 4, in the Mariscotti Funeral Home, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.

Covid-19 universal precautions will be observed, masks will be required, and social distancing expected.

To sign the register book or leave condolences, visit mariscottifuneralhome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 05:30 PM
Mariscotti Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
4
Funeral service
05:30 PM
Mariscotti Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mariscotti Funeral Home
323 Fourth St.
California, PA 15419
7249382210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved